I.N.D.I.A Bloc’s Manifesto Talks About Finishing Shakti, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc's manifesto of advocating for the eradication of 'Shakti,' stating that the confrontation lies between those seeking to dismantle 'Shakti' and those who revere it. Addressing a rally here, Modi said, for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'Shakti' and that he worships them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation attributed the success of 'Chandrayaan' to 'Shiv Shakti,' contrasting it with the opposition parties' discourse advocating the destruction of 'Shakti.'

On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDIA alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari', he said. NDI alliance in its manifesto announced to finish/destroy Shakti. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters," he further said.

Modi declared that BJP's support is steadily increasing in Telangana, asserting a burgeoning BJP wave as the voting day approaches, while predicting a sweeping victory for BJP and the clean-up of Congress and BRS. He echoed the nation's sentiment, envisioning over 400 seats for NDA on June 4, counting day. Accusing Congress of treating Telangana as its 'ATM state,' he alleged that the looted funds are being diverted to Delhi. Conversely, addressing a rally for the INDIA alliance at Mumbai's Shivaji Park following the culmination of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insinuated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi relies on EVMs, ED, CBI, and Income Tax to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

