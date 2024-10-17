India-Canada Row: Justin Trudeau Failed To Act Against Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Despite Request, Says MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Justin Trudeau government failed to act against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in Canada despite requests. MEA believed that there would be a political motive behind this.

"We had shared some requests with the Canadian side for the arrest of those from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. They haven’t taken any action on our core concerns. There is a political motive also behind this," said MEA Jaiswal during a weekly press briefing.

India had sought the extradition of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members from the Canadian government a few years back. MEA also stated that Canada always brought forth 'freedom of speech' as their argument whenever India sought action against anti-India elements.

This comes after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was earlier mentioned by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for being involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September last year.