India, China Reach Agreement On Border Patrolling Along LAC, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on eastern Ladakh after the recent talks between officials from both countries. “We have reached an agreement with China on the issues being discussed,” said Misri.

Misri said that this development is expected to lead to eventual disengagement at the border. "As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

#WATCH | Delhi: On agreement on patrolling at LAC, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "...As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the… pic.twitter.com/J7L9LEi5zv — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

Foreign Secretary Misri, in a press conference on Monday, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kazan on October 22 to attend the BRICS Summit 2024 on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that the theme of this edition of the Summit is 'Strengthening Multilateralism For Just Global Development And Security'.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has participated in all of its activities, initiatives and and engagements since its inception. India brings great value to BRICS and its contributions have played a vital role in shaping BRICS' efforts in areas such as economic growth, sustainable development and global governance reforms," said Misri.

He further stated that the BRICS summit will be attended by the founding members as well as new members which begins on Tuesday. The main day of the summit is October 23 and the summit end on October 24.

"The BRICS summit will be attended by the founding members as well as new members. The summit begins on 22nd October and there is a leaders-only dinner on the evening of the first day. The main day of the summit is 23rd October and there are two main sessions a closed plenary in the morning followed by an open plenary in the afternoon devoted to the main theme of the summit," Misri added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "The BRICS summit will be attended by the founding members as well as new members. The summit begins on 22nd October and there is a leaders-only dinner on the evening of the first day. The main day of the summit is 23rd October… pic.twitter.com/U9XhDUJ1Mo — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

However, the Foreign Secretary said that the Prime Minister will return to India on October 23 on account of pressing commitments. "The summit ends on 24th October but the Prime Minister on account of pressing commitments back home will return to New Delhi on 23rd October...On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to have a few bilateral meetings"