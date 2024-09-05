India committed to work with world for green future: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 5 India has taken many massive strides in green energy and is committed to working with the world for a green future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In his virtual address to the first International Solar Festival being held in the national Capital, PM Modi said that a “clearer approach” and “remarkable growth of solar energy” enabled India to become the first “G20 Nation to achieve the Paris commitments in renewable energy”.

“Our solar energy capacity has increased 32-fold in the last 10 years. This speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 gigawatt non-fossil capacity by 2030,” he said.

He said the mantra to boost global solar adoption was “awareness, availability, and affordability”.

The PM stressed the need to “increase awareness about the need for sustainable energy sources” and to boost availability by “encouraging domestic manufacturing in the solar sector.”

He called for specific schemes and incentives to make solar options more affordable.

He also shared the example of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana launched in February in India to provide free electricity to households.

“We are investing Rs 750 billion in this scheme. Our target is to help 10 million households to install their own rooftop solar panels,” he said.

The PM noted that citizens were being “offered financial assistance, and even low interest, collateral-free loans” to boost solar adoption.

He said that these households were generating clean electricity and were also selling excess power to the grid and earning money.

The International Solar Festival is an initiative organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Launched in 2015, the ISA has reached the milestone of a hundred countries.

About 19 more countries are ratifying the framework agreement for attaining full membership.

“The International Solar Festival brings the whole world together to celebrate the Sun’s impact. This is a festival that will help us build a better planet”, the PM said.

He also lauded ISA for assisting 44 countries in developing infrastructure for nearly 10 gigawatts of electricity.

“Every effort to build an inclusive, clean, and green planet will have India’s support,” the PM said.

