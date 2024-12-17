India emerging as major centre of affordable medical tourism: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 17 India is emerging as a major centre for affordable medical tourism on the global stage, and doctors in the country play a significant role in this development, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Addressing the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh today, the President said that with talent and hard work, Indian doctors have earned a leading position in the world.

“India is developing as a major centre of affordable medical tourism on the world stage and doctors have a major role in this development. People from other countries visit India to take advantage of the medical facilities available here,” Murmu said.

Of the young doctors who received their degrees today, two-thirds were young lady doctors.

The President expressed happiness that more young women are participating in the profession, which indicates a developed society.

“My special congratulations to these daughters who have done us proud. The rising participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society,” Murmu said.

“This also highlights the fact that given opportunities, our daughters excel in every field,” she added, while also lauding the guardians of the young lady doctors.

Further, she told doctors medical profession is "the path of serving humanity.

To achieve success and respect, the President advised doctors to pay attention to “service orientation, learning orientation, and research orientation”.

She added that between fame and fortune, “they should give priority to fame”.

“You will get invaluable opportunities to save people's lives and improve their health. You have developed the competence to make use of such opportunities. I am sure that you will dedicate yourselves to continuous learning, and keeping your capabilities at par with the best and the latest”.

The President also urged for “new solutions” to counter the challenges that medical science faces according to time and circumstances.

She also called on young doctors “to give priority to providing medical care and services to people living in rural, tribal, and remote areas”.

“Providing inclusive health care is our national goal. Doctors, especially young doctors like you, have a key role in achieving this goal. I hope that all of you will discharge this responsibility with utmost dedication and make an invaluable contribution to building a healthy, prosperous, and developed India”, President Murmu said.

