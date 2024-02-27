India Expects Action Against Culprits Who Threatened Our Diplomats in Canada, Says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India anticipates action against the individuals responsible for the attacks on its high commission in London and consulate in San Francisco last year. Additionally, he emphasized the need for action against those involved in threatening Indian diplomats in Canada.

In September of last year, India temporarily halted the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. This decision followed closely after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations suggesting a potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Visa services were reinstated several weeks later. India vehemently denied Trudeau's allegations. India has consistently emphasized its primary concern with Canada regarding the space afforded to separatists, terrorists, and anti-India elements within the country.

We expect the culprits in the attack in our consulate in San Francisco to be brought to book, we expect action against people who stormed into our high commission in London and we expect action against people who threatened our diplomats (in Canada), Jaishankar said.

On March 19 last year, the Indian High Commission in London was targeted in an attack by certain pro-Khalistani elements. Additionally, an attempted arson occurred at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in July of the same year. Furthermore, Indian diplomats encountered threats in Canada in September.

