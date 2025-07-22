India extends ban on Pakistani aircraft from entering airspace till Aug 23

New Delhi, July 22 India on Tuesday extended the ban on Pakistani aircraft from entering the domestic airspace till August 23.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, in a post on the X, “Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended until 23rd August 2025.”

“This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates,” the minister informed.

This action followed Pakistan's earlier decision to bar Indian flights from its airspace.

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month, till August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said last week. The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.

Meanwhile, NOTAM has been issued for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise scheduled in Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border for July 23-25

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a major military exercise in Rajasthan, covering areas from Barmer to Jodhpur.

The region witnessed Pakistani drone and missile intrusions during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan launched several drone attacks targeting Rajasthan’s Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar districts.

A NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic. Similar notices were issued during previous tensions with Pakistan to ensure that no passenger aircraft would be caught in the middle of potential aerial operations. It helps prevent civilian casualties by keeping commercial aircraft away from zones of military activity.

NOTAM was issued against the backdrop of India's 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched on May 7, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor