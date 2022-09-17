India has gained new confidence under PM Modi: UP CM

India's potential has been recognized globally under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, said a press release.

"India has gained new confidence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even the international community today is unable to ignore India when making decisions. This shows the strength of India," CM said while inaugurating a photo exhibition in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, as per the press release.

"Today, the entire nation is enthusiastically celebrating the honourable Prime Minister's 72nd birthday. Several events are planned for this day. On this occasion, I also have the chance to take part in this photo exhibition alongside all of you. I commend the state as a whole on this occasion and wish the respected Prime Minister a long and healthy life," the CM said, as per the statement.

Maintaining that the eight years that the PM has spent working to advance Uttar Pradesh's development have been quite motivating, the CM remarked, "When we look at India's current development trajectory, we can see how 'Avinashi Kashi' (Kashi-The eternal city) marked the beginning of this trajectory."

The CM went on to say, "Under the supervision of the PM for the past eight years, the dream of great men about the sort of India they envisaged at the time of Independence, is being realised," noting that the Prime Minister represents UP in the parliament as a well-liked MP of Kashi.

Recalling PM Modi's speech on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the CM asserted, "The Prime Minister had called our attention to a crucial issue: Saamarthyamoolan Swatantrayan, Shrammoolan Cha Vaibhavam."

"This implies that only the capable can protect our freedom and that India's glory depends entirely on the strength of our labour force. Where there is harmony, a desire to join Pancha Prana--Pancha Prana to construct a developed India, a respect for tradition, a spirit of cooperation, and a commitment to duty-honesty--only then one can rise to power," the CM said.

The Chief Minister remarked during his speech that the Prime Minister's goal of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' could be achieved if each person began making efforts at their local level. "We have the ability to boost exports while lowering imports which will lessen our reliance on foreign nations."

In the past eight years, the Prime Minister has taken numerous actions to promote excellence. Examples include the Prime Minister's Startup Scheme, Standup India, Make in India, Digital India, Mudra Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Without any exceptions, everyone receives benefits from this scheme in India. This is India's strength, the CM added.

Highlighting the Covid-19 management model of India, the CM said, "The shutdown during Corona caused a tremor throughout the world. India was the only nation where the Prime Minister had the support of the entire nation. Over 80 crore individuals in the country received free rations. In the nation, free vaccine doses total more than 200 crore. The PM's effective leadership is to thank for this."

"We have surpassed Britain, which governed us for 200 years, and our nation is now the fifth-largest economy in the world," the CM added.

The CM also congratulated the Information Department for organising the photo exhibition. The photo exhibition will run till September 22 in the Saturn Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The CM also presented the book Modi@20 to the attendees on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor