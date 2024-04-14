India Has Transformed Enormously Under PM Modi’s Leadership and Vision”: MP Tejasvi Surya

MP Tejasvi Surya who is seeking a second term in Parliament emphasized PM Modi’s leadership and vision. In BangaloreSouth, Tejasvi Surya, the president of the BJP Youth Wing, will contest from this urban seat. BJP has a stronghold on this seat for the last 30 years. Congress has fielded Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA and the daughter of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, from this constituency.

While campaigning, Surya spoke on key issues regarding LS Polls, the water crisis in Bengaluru, the Mekedatu project, etc. with the media and said that PM Modi’s popularity is famed for his problem-solving abilities. Poor perceive Modi as their protector. Hence, the slogan of “Abb ki baar 400 paar’ will become a reality. Across 543 seats in India PM is essentially the de facto and sole candidate. Over the past 10 years, the saffron party has given a credible leader to the public who has earned people’s trust and on the contrary, there is an alliance INDIA bloc without a leader. Now the choice before the people is clear.He further said that India has transformed enormously under PM Modi’s leadership and vision. We are today the fifth largest economy in the world. The PM guides the country towards a Viksit Bharat.

Over the issue of the extreme water crisis and Mekedatu issue, Surya said that until eight months ago Bengaluru had never faced such a water crisis. We cautioned the state’s ruling government not to allocate water to Tamil Nadu as it would adversely affect B’luru’s life in summer. But it didn’t listen and now seeing polls and garner votes CM Siddaramaiah is bringing up the Mekedatu issue as a lasting solution for the drinking water crisis which may not resonate with voters.

Talking about the unemployment issue, he said that PM Modi’s government is addressing key issues through significant investments in infrastructure and working to generate more employment opportunities. There is an exponential growth in job creation today.