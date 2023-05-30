India is the only country where newspaper consumption has increased over time says, Shekhar Gupta on Dr Vijay Darda's book launch

Congress leader Dr. Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday released the new book 'Ringside-up, close and personal on India and Beyond' by Lokmat Media Group's Editorial Board Chairman and former MP Dr. Vijay Darda. Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Seniorjournalist Shekhar Gupta were also part of the event held at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg in New Delhi. Shekhar Gupta who was one of the guests said, , "India is the only country in the world where newspaper consumption has increased over time and interestingly it is being seen more in regional language and Hindi language. Dr. Sanjay Baru said that regional media brings more maturity in journalism and it is comparatively more focused. He said that even today the regional media is doing a very good job. Sanjay Baru himself comes from Maharashtra. Referring to this, he said that I come from Telangana and Vijay ji from Vidarbha region, both the places show the diversity of India.

The book is a captivating compilation of Darda’s weekly articles, which were published in the Lokmat Media Group newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies of the country between 2011 and 2016. As a follow-up to his earlier book “Straight Thoughts”, which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political developments and happenings.“RINGSIDE” will take readers on an intellectual journey encompassing science, environment, economy, security, social developments, sports, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments. Apart from commentaries, Dr Darda’s writings also feature well-documented notes and insightful comments about eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the social, national and international developments in India and the world.