India issues special advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs has released guidance and advice for Indian citizens, as well as Indian students in Canada, concerning anti-India activities and the presence of politically-sanctioned hate crimes and criminal violence in the country, as stated in an official statement. The notice was issued against the backdrop of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a potential involvement of Indian agents in the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda, said the statement by MEA

Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. Our High Commission/Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada, the statement further read.

