India Launches Rupay Card in Maldives Following Discussions With President Mohamed Muizzu (Watch Video)

India has officially handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the announcement during a virtual event. This initiative is part of India's ongoing support for development in the island nation.

PM Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo AIrport, enhancing connectivity for the Maldives.

RuPay Card Payments Introduced in Maldives

Additionally, India has introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives following a discussion between PM Modi and President Muizzu, aiming to strengthen financial ties and promote digital payments in the region.