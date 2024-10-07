India Launches Rupay Card in Maldives Following Discussions With President Mohamed Muizzu (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2024 02:02 PM2024-10-07T14:02:03+5:302024-10-07T14:04:27+5:30
India has officially handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the announcement during a virtual event. This initiative is part of India's ongoing support for development in the island nation.
PM Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo AIrport, enhancing connectivity for the Maldives.
RuPay Card Payments Introduced in Maldives
#WATCH | Delhi: RuPay card payments introduced in Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu witness the first such transaction. pic.twitter.com/zuYbuFAsVL— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024
Additionally, India has introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives following a discussion between PM Modi and President Muizzu, aiming to strengthen financial ties and promote digital payments in the region.