India likely to have normal monsoon rainfall this year: AMD

India is expected to have normal monsoon rainfall this 2022. The monsoon seasonal June to September rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal.

The Australian Meteorological Department, which is known for its accurate forecasts, has made this prediction. It has been predicted that there will be no drought this year due to good rainfall. No forecast has yet been made by the Indian Meteorological Department. But they are also expected to make predictions early next month. Farmers are likely to benefit from good pre-monsoon rains this year.

Apart from this, the weather company Aquavecker has also predicted that there will be no drought in India this year.


