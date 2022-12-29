India likely to witness huge surge of COVID cases in January

India recorded 188 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,46,77,647.The Covid-related death count stood at 5,30,696 as no new death reported in the last 24 hours.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said.Meanwhile, the Centre warned on Wednesday that India might see a sharp increase in Covid cases in January.

The government also plans to require RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, the officials said.“ In the past, whenever a covid-19 wave was reported in India, it used to hit us in 30-35 days, starting from East Asia, it used to hit Europe in 10 days, moving towards America and the Pacific region and then finally hitting India which normally take 30 days," one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.