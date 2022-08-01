India logs 16,464 fresh Covid cases, 39 deaths

India has registered 16,464 new Covid infections and 45 deaths in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

With the 39 fresh casualties, the death toll has mounted to 5,26,396.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 1,43,989, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery of 16,112 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,65,890. Consequently, recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate has also marginally declined to 6.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,73,888 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 87.54 crore.

As of Monday morning, Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 204.34 crore.