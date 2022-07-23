India logs 21,411 new Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths

India reported 21,411 new Covid infections in past 24 hours, against previous day's 21,880 count, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In the same period, 67 more Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,997.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,50,100 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,726 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,92,379. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.46 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,80,202 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.21 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 201.68 crore.