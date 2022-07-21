India logs 21,566 Covid cases, 45 deaths

India saw a marginal rise in daily Covid cases with 21,566 new infections in the past 24 hours against previous day's 20,557 count, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 45 more deaths took the toll to 5,25,870.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,48,881 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,294 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,50,434. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also risen to 4.25 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,07,360 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.11 crore.

As of Thursday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.91 crore.