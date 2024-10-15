India Mobile Congress 2024: Akash Ambani Praises PM Narendra Modi at ITU Assembly, Says 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 15, inaugurated the 2024 India Mobile Congress, which is being organised at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This is the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress, in which many tech start-up companies from all over the world, including Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, will showcase their unique and innovative technology.

More than 190 countries from all over the world are participating in this tech event of India. While speaking at the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Chairman Akash Ambani praised PM Modi for 'connection with the youth' while saying the most common phrase for PM, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'.

"In New India, in Modi ji's India, there is no more business as usual. there's an unusual synergy between government and industry to deliver world-class services to satisfy the needs and expectations of 1.45 billion Indians. As a representative of young India, I thank you for your incredible connection with the youth and for inspiring us to pursue impossible-looking goals. As we say in Hindi, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'...," Akash Ambani said.

While addressing the gathering at IMC 2024, Ambani said that Artificial intelligence (AI) will power India's journey to Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also given some suggestions to the Prime Minister.

“My first suggestion, artificial intelligence will transform every aspect of our lives and bring in an era of unimaginable abundance. With AI, India has the potential to completely transform into the new-age factory and service centre for the world. AI is absolutely critical for realising our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by Atmanirbhar efforts,” Ambani said.

“My second suggestion, the scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India which will drive the AI revolution, will grow exponentially. We request the government to expedite the updating of the 2020 draft of the data centre policy that Indian data should remain in India’s data centres. Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and ML data centres should get all necessary incentives including incentives for power consumption,” Ambani added.

Akash Ambani further stated that, "With Artificial Intelligence, India has the potential to completely transform the manufacturing centres, Including SMEs, so that India becomes a new age factory and new age service centre for the world... AI is absolutely critical for realizing our dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India, under your leadership, should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum Atmanirbhar efforts."

Earlier Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that telecom sector is aggressively growing in India. He said that the Bharat 6G Alliance will contribute at least 10% of patents to 6G standardization.

"The telecom sector, much like other growth-critical sectors in India, is aggressive, is ambitious, and its outlook in our journey from our Amrit Kaal to our Shatabdi Kaal is to lead the world...With our Bharat 6G Alliance, where we hope to contribute at least 10% of patents to 6G standardization, it is our belief and our commitment that India followed the world in 4G. We marched with the world in 5G, but we shall lead the world in 6G," said Scindia at ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly.