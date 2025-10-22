India now stands as a confident leader, shaping future of global science: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 22 India now stands on the world stage not as a follower, but as a confident leader, resolute in shaping the future of global science and innovation, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Posting a video message on his official X handle ahead of Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology said the nation is confident in its capabilities, assertive in its vision, and resolute in shaping the future of science and innovation across the globe.

"This flagship science and technology conclave is not just a gathering, but it is indeed a declaration of India's command over knowledge and ideas and India's ability to transform vision into global influence," he stated.

Dr Singh emphasised that the conclave represents a significant milestone in India's scientific trajectory, calling it a powerful declaration of the nation's command over knowledge and its proven ability to transform a visionary blueprint into tangible global influence.

"Guided by the foresight of honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India's scientific and technological journey has evolved into a force that inspires the world," he noted, attributing this national ascent to the astute leadership of India.

Outlining the conclave's unique value, the Minister said that "ESTIC 2025 is expected to unite Nobel Laureates, Industry leaders, Young innovators, Women entrepreneurs and Emerging science leaders", describing this assembly as a powerful "convergence of brilliance ready to define the next frontiers of science and technological innovation".

The minister affirmed that the innovation showcased at the event will collectively reaffirm India's position at the helm of global science.

Positioning ESTIC 2025 as a pivotal moment for national development, the minister declared: "ESTIC 2025 is the spark that ignites ambition, the arena where intellect meets enterprise, and where the future of Viksit Bharat 2047 begins to take shape."

He concluded with a call to action, urging the nation to harness this historic moment with vision, courage, and determination.

“Let us show the world that India lives not only in ideas, but also in the power to realise them,” the minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor