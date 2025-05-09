India-Pakistan Tensions: Defence Ministry Issues Advisory to All Media Channels

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the Ministry of Defence advised Indian media, including digital media and individuals, to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and security force actions. The advisory, issued on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), warned that premature disclosure of sensitive information could compromise operational effectiveness.

"All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives," the ministry posted. It added that events such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking demonstrated the dangers of "premature reporting."

Defence Ministery Advisory

All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2025

The ministry said that only periodic briefings by designated officials are allowed during anti-terror operations in accordance with Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The rules prohibit live broadcasts of anti-terrorist operations and allow updates only through authorised government officers. "All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation," the advisory said.

“No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken,” the MIB had said, adding that irresponsible reporting could assist hostile forces and jeopardise personnel safety. It also noted that violations would attract legal action under the existing broadcasting rules.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting on Friday following a failed Pakistani drone and missile strike targeting Indian military installations.