India Population Census 2027: Centre Announces Dates for Two-Phase Nationwide Count

June 16, 2025

The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification on Monday morning, June 16, announcing the 2027 population census. The population count will be held in two phases: October 1, 2026, and March 1, 2027. According to the notification, the reference date for the 2027 Census across most of the country will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. However, for the Union territory of Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be earlier—set at 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

This adjustment was designed to address rough climate and geographic conditions in these regions, which can make census operations challenging during the standard timeframe.

