UPI Transactions Get Major Upgrade From Today; Faster Payments on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm

Many users who were facing delay in the transaction process of UPI payment, now will be sorted. UPI transaction will get faster starting from June 16 2025, NPCI announced in a circular on April 26, 2025. Users will see faster response times for many services. This new update will be beneficial for the apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. As per the reports starting from June 16, 2025, the response time for Request Pay and Response Pay has been reduced to 15 seconds from the earlier 30 seconds.

Checking transaction statuses and reversing transactions will now take 10 seconds, reduced from 30 seconds. Validating addresses for payments or collections will also be faster, taking 10 seconds instead of 15.

In an another circular issued on May 21, 2025, provides more details about upcoming UPI improvements that will take effect in August. These enhancements are focused on boosting security and reliability, particularly when the system is experiencing high usage.