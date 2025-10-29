India Post eyes Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over next 5 years

New Delhi, Oct 29 Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that India Post plans to evolve into a technology-driven logistics provider and achieve 80 per cent private-sector contribution in business revenues.

The minister urged the organisation to aim for Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over the next five years, an official statement said.

Scindia also announced that 18 post offices across 7 states will be developed as Next-Generation Post Offices, designed to set new benchmarks in accessibility, design, and service excellence.

He announced the transformation plan for India Post during the Department of Posts Quarterly Business Meet for Q2 FY26 in New Delhi.

The minister emphasised that India Post is poised to transform into a large-scale, future-ready logistics organisation, driven by technology, innovation, and inclusivity, the statement said.

Scindia said that the department should focus on strengthening partnerships with the private sector and expanding revenue from mail and parcel services, with a projection for the logistics vertical to contribute 75 percent of total revenue.

The minister announced the launch of 6 new delivery services early next year to support parcel and mail operations.

Further, Scindia also directed that road transport infrastructure along trunk routes be upgraded by March 2026, with special emphasis on improving connectivity in the Northeastern states.

For the third quarter this fiscal, targeted interventions are planned for 12 mid-performing circles — Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. These circles will develop success models inspired by Delhi and Telangana, the statement said.

The minister outlined that over the next five years, the business mix should comprise a 20:80 public-private ratio, with greater emphasis on private-sector collaboration to ensure sustainable growth.

"Discussions reflected the dedication, innovation and collective drive powering India Post’s transformation into a modern, citizen-first logistics organisation. Also underlined the growing leadership role of our CMPGs emerging as the CEOs driving this monumental change on the ground. At the meet, reinforced and reaffirmed the spirit of India Post as one family working together in synergy towards shared goals," said the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor