India Post office recruitment 2022: Apply online for 38,926 posts till 5 June

India Post has published notification for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak and other posts. You can see the notification on the official website of the Post Office. According to the official notification, 38,926 vacancies of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Postal Officer are being filled in Bharat Post through this recruitment process of Post Office. Candidates selected for the post of Branch Post Master will be paid a salary of Rs. 12,000 per month. While, for other posts, candidates will get salary up to Rs. 10,000 per month. The recruitment process started on May 2 and the last date to apply is June 5.

The minimum age for recruitment to these posts in Indian Post is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. However, as per government rules, candidates in the reserved category will be given a maximum age concession. In addition, for the recruitment of these posts, the candidate should have passed Class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Candidates can view the official notification for detailed information. Meanwhile, all eligible candidates can apply online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till June 5, 2022. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 for this.