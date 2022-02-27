India records 10,273 fresh Covid cases, 243 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 27 India reported further decline in fresh Covid infections at 10,273 cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 243 new Covid related deaths have also been reported in the same period, taking the death toll to 5,13,724, the Union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the active Covid case has further reduced to 1,11,472, which constitutes 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,439 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,90,921. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,22,204 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.67 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.26 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.00 per cent.

With the administration of over 24.05 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 177.44 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,03,29,297 sessions.

More than 12.68 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

