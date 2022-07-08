India records 18,815 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 4.96 pc

India reported 18,815 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.96 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,22,335.

According to the Ministry, 15,899 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,29,37,876. The recovery rate currently is 98.51 per cent.

As many as 38 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,343.

A total of 3,79,470 COVID samples were tested during this period. 86.57 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 17,62,441 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,98,51,77,962 vaccines have been jabbed so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.51 crores (1,98,51,77,962) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,95,556 sessions.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions.

( With inputs from ANI )

