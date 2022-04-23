India records 2,527 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 fatalities

India on Saturday again reported a spike of 2,527 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 2,451 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, there were 33 additional Covid-19 fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 522,149.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload has increased to 15,079, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the total positive cases.

Another 1,656 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,17,724. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.With these details, the ministry data added that the daily positivity rate is at 0.55 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,55,179 tests were conducted across the country.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.46 crore.