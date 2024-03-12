India Rejects China’s Remarks Over PM Modi’s Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, India dismissed China's diplomatic objection regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said objecting to such visits or developmental projects does not stand to reason. This response from India followed criticism from the Chinese foreign ministry, which "rejected" India's territorial claim over the region in response to Prime Minister Modi's visit.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and Chinese authorities have been informed of this position on several occasions. We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Beijing expressed criticism of Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, which is designed to provide Indian troops with improved access to areas near the contested border between the two nations. During a regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin informed reporters that the Chinese government has never acknowledged the region known as Arunachal Pradesh, which India has administratively established. Wenbin emphasized China's firm opposition to India's claims regarding Arunachal Pradesh.

