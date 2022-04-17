India releases two Pakistani nationals who accidentally crossed Indian border

Two Pakistani nationals, Sarwar Baig and Mohammad Asif, who accidentally crossed the Indian border in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released and repatriated to Pakistan after checking their papers and completing custom immigration, informed Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh.

"I crossed the border by mistake. I am feeling happy that I am going back to my family," Sarwar Baig told ANI.

"It has been four years since I crossed the border. I came here by mistake," said Mohammad Asif.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor