India reports 12,751 new Covid cases, 42 deaths

India reported 12,751 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day's count of 16,167, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 42 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,772.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally decreased to 1,31,807 cases, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,412 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,16,071. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.69 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,63,855 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.85 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 206.88 crore.