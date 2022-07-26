India reports 14,830 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

India reported 14,830 new Covid infections in past 24 hours, against previous day's 16,866 count, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period, 36 more Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,110.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally increased to 1,47,512 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,159 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,46,829. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate is at 3.48 per cent and weekly positivity rate is at 4.53%.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,26,102 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.31 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 202.5 crore.