India reports 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases; 47 fatalities

India on Wednesday witnessed a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 17,135 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, India recorded 13,734 cases of COVID-19.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,37,057 which account for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The Ministry further informed that the COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,26,430 as the country saw 47 fresh fatalities.

Moreover, there were 19,823 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,34,03,610.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.69 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 4.67 per cent. As many as 4,64,919 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.63 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 204.84 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.