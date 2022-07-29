India reports 20,409 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

India on Friday reported 20,409 new Covid-19 cases, a slight decrease against the 20,557 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, there were 47 additional deaths which took the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,26,211.

The active caseload rose to 1,43,988, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 22,697 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,09,484. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate spiked to 5.12 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,98,761 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.44 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 203.60 crore.