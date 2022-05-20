India reports 2,259 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with 2,259 fresh infections logged in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 2,364 the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In the same period, the country reported 20 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,323.

The active caseload has also marginally declined to 15,044 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Recovery of 2,614 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,92,455 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a decline at 0.50 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.53 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,51,179 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.58 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crore.





