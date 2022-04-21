India reports 2,380 new cases, 56 deaths in the last 24 hours

India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,380 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The active cases in the country increased to 13,433 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.49 per cent (on Wednesday) to 0.53 per cent (on Thursday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.38 per cent (on Wednesday) to 0.43 (on Thursday).

As many as 1,231 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,14,479. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities.

As many as 4,49,114 samples were tested on Thursday. A total of 187.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.



Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection.