India reports 2,51,209 Covid cases, 627 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,51,209 fresh Covid cases and 627 new deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

With the addition of fresh new Covid fatalities, the toll has climbed to 4,92,327.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 21,05,611 which constitute 5.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,47,443 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,80,24,771. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,82,307 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 72.37 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 17.47 per cent while daily positivity rate has also risen to 15.88 per cent.

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 164.44 crore as of Friday morning.