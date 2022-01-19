India reports 2,82,970 fresh COVID-19 infections, 441 fatalities

India recorded as many as 2,82,970 fresh COVID-19 infections and 441 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 active cases is 18,31,000. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 15.13 per cent. Active cases account for 4.83 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 70.74 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 15.53 per cent was observed.

Of the fresh infections logged in today in the country, 8,961 infections are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Following up, as many as 1,88,157 new recoveries from this virus were reported in the country. With this, the total recoveries who were infected with COVID-19 moved up to 3,55,83,039. Moreover, the recovery rate is currently at 93.88 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, the health ministry informed that 158.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.