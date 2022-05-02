India reports 3,157 new cases, 26 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Monday reported 3,157 fresh Covid-19 cases, a marginal decline against the 3,324 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 26 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,869.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 19,500 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,723 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,38,976. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,95,588 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.82 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.23 crore.