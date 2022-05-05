India reports 3,275 new cases, 55 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported an increase in Covid-19 cases with 3,275 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

During the same period, the country logged 55 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide toll to 5,23,975.

The active caseload also reported rise at 19,719 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Recovery of 3,010 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally of the recovered to 4,25,47,699. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,23,430 tests were conducted across the country.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.63 crore.