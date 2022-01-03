India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

India reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s January 3 update.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As many as 123 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 10,846 in the same period, the January 3 update stated.

India now has 1,45,582 active cases as per the January 3 update. The active cases constitute 0.42 per cent of the total cases.

Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 45,716 in the country followed by, Kerala at 19,714, West Bengal at 17,038, Karnataka at 10,321, Tamil Nadu at 9,304.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,42,95,407 with the recovery rate at 98.20 percent, as per the health ministry’s January 3 update.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,81,893 as per January 3 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.38 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 1,45,68,89,306 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 23,30,706 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

