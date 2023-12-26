India Reports 412 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Above 4,100

In the latest COVID-19 update from India, the Health Ministry reported 412 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the nation's active cases to 4,170. The death toll climbed to 5,33,337, with three new fatalities reported from Karnataka within 24 hours. The overall COVID-19 tally in India now stands at 4,50,09,660.

According to PTI, the number of recoveries rose to 4,44,72,153, yielding an impressive national recovery rate of 98.81%. The case fatality rate is reported at 1.19%. India has administered a staggering 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines, reflecting the nation's robust vaccination efforts.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's active cases to 153, as per a health department bulletin reported by PTI. The state, grappling with the JN.1 sub-variant, has so far recorded nine cases of this variant. With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 tally since the beginning of the pandemic has surged to 81,72,163.

The health department bulletin detailed the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, stating, "There are 153 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the state. Of them, 142 patients are in home isolation while 11 others are admitted to various hospitals. Of these 11 patients, two are in ICUs while others are kept under observation but not in the ICU."

Over the last three years, Maharashtra has conducted a robust testing campaign, with 8,75,66,255 samples tested for COVID-19. Out of these, 81,72,163 samples returned positive. With 13 individuals discharged, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 80,23,431, as per the bulletin.

On the global front, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a call for increased surveillance in South-East Asian countries due to rising cases of respiratory diseases, including COVID-19 and its new sub-variant JN.1, along with influenza. The WHO emphasized the importance of protective measures.

Despite the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in India and a slight increase in COVID-19 infections, experts have reassured the public, stating that there is currently no cause for concern.

As nations navigate the evolving landscape of the pandemic, vigilance, adherence to safety measures, and widespread vaccination continue to be critical components of the global effort to combat COVID-19 and its variants. The situation remains dynamic, requiring ongoing collaboration and preparedness to address emerging challenges in public health.