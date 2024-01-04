India Reports 760 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in 24 Hours

India witnessed a single-day surge of 760 COVID-19 cases and recorded two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, as PTI reported. The active caseload experienced a slight decrease from 4,440 to 4,423, with fatalities reported in Kerala and Karnataka, as per the 8 am update.

The fresh fatalities brought the total death toll to 5,33,373, while 775 individuals recovered from COVID-19, contributing to a total of 4.44 crore (4,44,78,047) recoveries, as reported by the Health Ministry. The national recovery rate stood at 98.81%, and the fatality rate remained at 1.18%.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020, the country has recorded a total of 4.50 crore (4,50,15,843) cases. On Wednesday, India reported 602 new cases and five deaths, signaling a notable increase after a period of relatively low infection rates.

The surge in cases is attributed to the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant and colder weather conditions. As of Wednesday, the country has reported 511 cases of JN.1 infections, with Karnataka leading the count at 199 cases, followed by Kerala with 148 cases. Other states reporting JN.1 cases include Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and Haryana.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest" due to its rapid spread, although it is deemed to pose a "low" global public health risk. Previously part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the JN.1 sub-variant has garnered attention.

In response to the rising cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant, the Indian government has advised states and Union territories to remain vigilant. Authorities have instructed the monitoring and reporting of district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities across the nation. This proactive approach aims to address the current surge and prevent further spread of the virus and its variants.