India says Pakistan should protect minorities, after Hindu woman's killing

New Delhi, Dec 29 India on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities and ensure their safety, in wake of the killing of Hindu woman Daya Bheel in its Sindh province.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility."

Krishna Kumari, Senator of Pakistan Peoples Party from Tharparkar, Sindh, had confirmed the news of the brutal murder of the Hindu woman.

"Daya Bheel, 40-year-old widow brutally murdered and her body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed the flesh from the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached," she had tweeted.

