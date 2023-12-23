India Sees Surge in Daily Covid Cases, Highest Since May 21

India reported 752 new coronavirus infections in a single day, marking the highest since May 21, 2023, as per the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The total active cases have risen to 3,420. The death toll reached 5,33,332, with four new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours – two in Kerala, and one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The total Covid case count in the country stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).

Recovery from the disease continues, with 4,44,71,212 people having recuperated. The national recovery rate is reported at 98.81%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.19%. According to the health ministry's website, India has administered 220.67 crore doses of the Covid vaccine to date.

Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, emphasized in a conversation with a news agency that there is no need for panic at present. She clarified that the JN.1 variant is categorized as a variant of interest and not of concern. Dr. Swaminathan urged people to exercise caution and follow proper precautionary measures.

"We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more death," stated the former DG of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as quoted by ANI.

The WHO recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. Despite this classification, the UN health body asserted that the overall risk posed by the sub-variant remains low based on current evidence. Additionally, WHO reported a 52% increase in the number of new COVID cases in the past four weeks.