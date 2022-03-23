India sends fifth consignment of 2,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan

The fifth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been dispatched for Afghanistan on Wednesday out of the 50,000 MT of wheat, which is to be sent to Afghanistan as Humanitarian aid.

Rahul Nangare, Customs Commissioner at the Attari Border said, "This is the 5th assignment of 2000 metric tonne (MT) of wheat, which is being sent to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border."

"This was an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, under a total of 50000 MT of wheat will be sent to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid," he added.

A driver from Afghanistan said, "There is a huge shortage of food in Afghanistan. I would like to thank the Indian government for its help. This will further strengthen the relationship between both the countries."

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 15.

Earlier, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

