India Set for Significant Overhaul of Criminal Justice System With Newly Enacted Laws, Says CJI D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Saturday, April 20, that India set for significant overhaul of criminal justice system with newly enacted laws. Enactment of new criminal justice laws watershed moment for our society, clear indication that India is changing.

VIDEO | “I think that the enactment of three new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) by the Parliament is a clear indicator that India is changing. India is on a move, and we do need new legal instruments… pic.twitter.com/1ezDxZrXDS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

I think that the enactment of three new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) by the Parliament is a clear indicator that India is changing. India is on a move, and we do need new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges that we envisage for the future of our society,” said CJI DY Chandrachud while addressing a conference on ‘India’s progressive path in the administration of the criminal justice system’, organised in Delhi.

The new laws, approved by Parliament on December 21 and receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, will bring about substantial changes in legal provisions and sections.