India set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr tomorrow, banks, BSE, NSE to remain closed

India is set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday as Ramadan fasting was extended for another day with the crescent moon not sighted on Sunday evening.“The Shawwal crescent (moon) was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3,” Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Eid-al-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am," the Markazi Chand Committee said in a statement.

The sighting committee in Karnataka also said that the moon was not visible in the capital city of Bengaluru due to heavy rain, or in any other districts in the state. Chief clerics in Tamil Nadu also said that Eid-al-Fitr will now be celebrated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut tomorrow. Even banks all over India, except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will remain closed on account of Eid af-Fitr, Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Banks is shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Ramjan-Eid.Ramadan is observed in the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar; the tenth month is Shawwal - whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

