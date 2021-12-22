India should emerge as world leader in post COVID New World Order, says PM Modi

India should envisage a pivotal role and should emerge as a world leader in this post COVID-19 New World Order, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the second National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Wednesday.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized that this is an opportune time to set our eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence.

"It is at that time that the current generation will be at the helm of affairs and the nation's destiny will be in their hands. Therefore, it is important to decide what we must inculcate in them now so that they will be able to make big contributions in the future towards the country. The Prime Minister further elaborated that for the current generation to contribute meaningfully to nation-building, it is important that we inculcate in them the importance of duty to make a better India," he said.

"We have always insisted upon and fought for our rights but there is higher greatness in following one's duties. It is only when we follow our duties religiously that we are able to ensure rights of others automatically. Therefore as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commitment to duty should be our uppermost priority and the pledge to contribute meaningfully for the country should be our main resolve. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will sow the seed of a sense of duty among the youth," he added.

The members of the committee thanked the Prime Minister for the organization of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". They gave an overview of the activities taken up by them under Amrit Mahotsav and also gave their suggestions and inputs to further strengthen the campaign.

Various members of the National Committee attended the meeting including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governors of various states, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, officials, media personalities, spiritual leaders, artists and film personalities, and eminent persons from other walks of life.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor