India showcases Konark temple wheel as PM Modi welcomes guests at G20 summit

The backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, featured a replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Puri Sun Temple.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence.

Its rotational movement represents time, known as 'Kaalchakra,' as well as advancement and ongoing transformation. It stands as a potent emblem of the democratic wheel, symbolizing the endurance of democratic principles and dedication to societal progress.

Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.