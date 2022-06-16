India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II

Published: June 16, 2022

A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Defence.

"A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, 2022 at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision," read a press statement from the Ministry.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

